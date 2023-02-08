BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.3966 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

BP has a dividend payout ratio of 24.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BP to earn $6.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Shares of NYSE BP traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,898,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,769,040. The company has a market cap of $119.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.77. BP has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.72.

BP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 603 ($7.25) to GBX 636 ($7.65) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 700 ($8.41) to GBX 1,000 ($12.02) in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, AlphaValue raised BP to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BP by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 388,505 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,092,000 after buying an additional 59,170 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 67,123 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of BP during the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at about $2,433,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in BP during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

