Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAK shares. Citigroup downgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group downgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Braskem Stock Performance

BAK opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Braskem has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $21.22.

Institutional Trading of Braskem

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Braskem had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 0.07%. Analysts predict that Braskem will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Braskem by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Braskem by 1,640.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Braskem by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Braskem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Braskem by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Braskem

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

Featured Stories

