Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Shares Up 0.4%

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.41. 17,687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 206,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Brickell Biotech Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brickell Biotech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brickell Biotech stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,112,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401,276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.61% of Brickell Biotech worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.

