Brighton Jones LLC Sells 2,382 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,644 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $212,851,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $194,926,000 after buying an additional 1,528,375 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,416,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,841,759 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $402,446,000 after buying an additional 896,291 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. HSBC upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.18.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,247,051. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.37 and a 200-day moving average of $108.24. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $147.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $191.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.