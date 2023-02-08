Brighton Jones LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of VV stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.92. The company had a trading volume of 25,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,342. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.37. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $213.09.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

