Bruker (BRKR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $72.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Bruker has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $74.94. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $62,867.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $62,867.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $1,323,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,964,645.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Bruker during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BRKR. StockNews.com upgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Bruker in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Bruker to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

