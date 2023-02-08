Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.71.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CZR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 76.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.
Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 2.6 %
About Caesars Entertainment
Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)
- 3 Hot Stocks The Analysts Are Buying
- Hertz Global Holding Could Be A Comfortable Ride In 2023
- Two Billionaires Are Rigging the Market. Here’s How to Fight Back
- Should Investors Buy or Sell the Vaccinex Patent News?
- Take-Two Interactive Or Activision Blizzard: An Obvious Choice?
Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.