Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2023

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.71.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CZR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 76.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 2.6 %

CZR opened at $54.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.33. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.