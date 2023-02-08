Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.08

Shares of The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and traded as low as $0.97. Caldwell Partners International shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Caldwell Partners International Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25.

Caldwell Partners International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caldwell Partners International, Inc is a technology-powered talent acquisition company, which specializes in recruitment at all levels. It operates through the Caldwell and IQTalent Partners, Inc (IQTP) segments. The Caldwell segment includes operation with partners in Canada, the United States, Europe and Australia, with functional currencies being the Canadian dollar, US dollar, and British pound.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caldwell Partners International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caldwell Partners International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.