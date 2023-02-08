California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 166,190 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,190 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Gartner were worth $93,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 129.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 963,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,019,000 after acquiring an additional 544,479 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 779.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 358,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,167,000 after acquiring an additional 317,666 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1,010.1% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 226,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,567,000 after acquiring an additional 205,757 shares during the period. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at $38,069,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.21, for a total transaction of $71,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,256.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.21, for a total transaction of $71,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,256.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 664 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.94, for a total value of $223,064.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,192,942.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,690 shares of company stock worth $1,597,013. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of IT stock opened at $352.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $338.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.29. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $358.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 1,234.18% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gartner from $358.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.38.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.