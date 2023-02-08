Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.36

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.36 and last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.
Canacol Energy Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 0.82.
Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.16 million for the quarter.
Canacol Energy Increases Dividend
About Canacol Energy
Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canacol Energy (CNNEF)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.