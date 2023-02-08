Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.49

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.49 and traded as low as $26.82. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at $26.83, with a volume of 4,228 shares traded.

CDUAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Canadian Utilities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

