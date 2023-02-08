Capasso Planning Partners LLC Invests $202,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.54.

Insider Activity

Home Depot Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded down $3.16 on Wednesday, reaching $322.04. 642,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $367.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.