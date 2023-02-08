Capasso Planning Partners LLC Purchases 349 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUSC. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:NUSC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.58. 69,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average of $35.48.

