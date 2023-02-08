Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.73

Shares of Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and traded as low as $15.67. Capcom shares last traded at $15.68, with a volume of 2,115 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup raised Capcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40.

CAPCOM Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, development, manufacture, sale and distribution of home video, online, mobile and arcade games. It operates through the following segments: Digital Content, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipment, and Others. The Digital Content segment develops and sells home video, online and mobile games.

