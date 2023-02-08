Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $114.55

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 114.55 ($1.38) and traded as high as GBX 125.30 ($1.51). Capital & Counties Properties PLC shares last traded at GBX 123.20 ($1.48), with a volume of 1,683,487 shares.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 108.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 114.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.09, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 859.29.

Get Capital & Counties Properties PLC alerts:

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s previous dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

Insider Transactions at Capital & Counties Properties PLC

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC

In other news, insider Ian Hawksworth purchased 19,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £19,935.65 ($23,964.00).

(Get Rating)

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.