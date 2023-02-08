Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Sells 7,393 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,393 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 89,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,132,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 173.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 170,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

Shares of URA stock opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $28.49.

