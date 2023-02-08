Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.00 and last traded at $42.00. Approximately 421 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.56.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.07.

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

