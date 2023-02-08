Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) EVP Sells $37,205.17 in Stock

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) EVP Jane Ann Davis sold 2,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $37,205.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,821.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CARE traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.56. 399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,842. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.85. The company has a market cap of $423.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $47.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Carter Bankshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,256,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,821,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,902 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 17.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 55,787 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 35.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 53,927 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $2,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

