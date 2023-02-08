Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CTLT. TheStreet lowered Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Stock Up 6.8 %

Catalent stock opened at $71.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $115.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Catalent in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Catalent by 84.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.