CBB Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:CBBI)

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, February 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th.

CBB Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

CBBI stock opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35. CBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $14.38.

CBB Bancorp Company Profile

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

