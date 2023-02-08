CBB Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:CBBI)

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, February 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th.
CBB Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %
CBBI stock opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35. CBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $14.38.
CBB Bancorp Company Profile
