C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Stock Price Down 5.5%

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Rating) was down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.89 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 2,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 9,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.97.
C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.
