CEEK VR 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $12.02 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $102.51 million and $12.02 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000554 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00009972 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00052120 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029995 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002026 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00019163 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004311 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00226230 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002799 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.13292856 USD and is up 3.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $11,534,565.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

