Chain 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10.13 Million (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Chain has a total market cap of $237.22 million and $10.13 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chain has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.88 or 0.00444218 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,749.04 or 0.29425829 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.70 or 0.00430333 BTC.

Chain Token Profile

Chain was first traded on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chain is onyx.org. Chain’s official message board is medium.com/onyxprotocol.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.