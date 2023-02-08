Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (LON:TORO) Plans €0.02 Dividend

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (LON:TOROGet Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of TORO opened at GBX 0.54 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of £1.65 million and a PE ratio of 5.83. Chenavari Toro Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

Toro Limited was founded in 1989 and is based in St Martin, Channel Islands.

