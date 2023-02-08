China BlueChemical (OTCMKTS:CBLUY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.19

China BlueChemical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CBLUY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.19 and last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.
China BlueChemical Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57.
China BlueChemical Company Profile
China BlueChemical Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells mineral fertilizers and chemical products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Urea, Phosphorus and Compound Fertiliser, Methanol, and Others segments. It offers urea; mono-ammonium phosphate, di-ammonium phosphate, and compound fertilizers; methanol; and bulk blending fertilizers, and polyformaldehyde and woven plastic bags.
