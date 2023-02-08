Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) rose 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.28 and last traded at $13.13. Approximately 75,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 130,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average of $12.80.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 30.12%.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals. Its operations are carried out through the Domestic and Overseas businesses. The Domestic Business covers the manufacturing, research, and development operations in Japan.

