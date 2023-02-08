Compound Trading Down 7.2% This Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last week, Compound has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $53.40 or 0.00237254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $388.05 million and approximately $44.89 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00102009 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00060470 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00065706 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004383 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000401 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Compound Token Trading

