Conflux Market Capitalization Reaches $136.34 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 8th. Conflux has a total market cap of $136.34 million and approximately $21.33 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Conflux has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.0652 or 0.00000284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,995.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.27 or 0.00431699 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00014684 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00099341 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.58 or 0.00728760 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.17 or 0.00574782 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00185609 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.06946367 USD and is up 5.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $46,150,071.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

