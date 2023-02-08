CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for CONMED in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Li expects that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CONMED’s current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CONMED’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $250.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.48 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised CONMED from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CONMED from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

CONMED stock opened at $105.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.33. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $71.09 and a fifty-two week high of $155.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in CONMED by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 505,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CONMED by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in CONMED by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $401,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $89.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently -28.17%.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

