CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.10 Per Share

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from CONSOL Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05.

CONSOL Energy has a payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CONSOL Energy to earn $22.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CEIX opened at $59.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. CONSOL Energy has a 52-week low of $26.79 and a 52-week high of $79.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

CEIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $941,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,919,905.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,990,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $941,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,834 shares in the company, valued at $35,919,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.

See Also

