Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Coterra Energy stock opened at $24.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.27.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 239.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 100.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

