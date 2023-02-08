Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Has $947,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,745 shares during the quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,008,694,000 after buying an additional 4,084,415 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 44,250,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,718,000 after buying an additional 951,579 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,294,000 after buying an additional 1,078,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,901,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,370,360,000 after buying an additional 740,035 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.29. 3,397,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,055,397. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.68.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

