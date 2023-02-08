Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Sells 271 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 6.2% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WJ Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,703,000 after buying an additional 52,195 shares during the period. Infini Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,433,000 after buying an additional 90,510 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 16,921 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,643.6% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,426,000 after buying an additional 19,563 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.84. 11,790,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,335,035. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $371.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $281.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

