Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stock Position Raised by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Crown accounts for 1.0% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,641,000 after purchasing an additional 143,049 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,232,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,524 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 43.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,313,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,722 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 5,833.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,115,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,588,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Crown from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.27.

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.04. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

