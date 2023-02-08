Crown (NYSE:CCK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.27.

Shares of CCK traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,504,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,907. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.05. Crown has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobam bought a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown in the second quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

