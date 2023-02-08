CSFB Boosts Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target to C$36.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at CSFB from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GOOS. CIBC cut their price target on Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Canada Goose to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.73.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Canada Goose stock traded down C$1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$27.45. The stock had a trading volume of 786,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,566. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.98. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of C$20.01 and a 52 week high of C$43.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canada Goose

Canada Goose Company Profile

In other Canada Goose news, Senior Officer Michael Blackford sold 1,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.75, for a total value of C$27,745.72.

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.