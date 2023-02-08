CSFB Boosts Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$39.50

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at CSFB from C$36.00 to C$39.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Keyera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$34.38.

Shares of TSE:KEY traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$29.89. 418,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,635. The stock has a market cap of C$6.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.30. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$27.18 and a twelve month high of C$35.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.18.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

