Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Cummins updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE CMI traded down $4.55 on Wednesday, reaching $247.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,990. Cummins has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $258.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.21. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other Cummins news, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $1,322,908.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 137,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,338,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cummins news, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $1,322,908.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 137,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,338,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,979.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,806 shares of company stock valued at $19,697,407 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 13.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 873,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,148,000 after buying an additional 105,057 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Cummins by 293.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 140,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,857,000 after acquiring an additional 104,900 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Cummins by 2,978.5% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 107,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,113,000 after acquiring an additional 104,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1,042.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,207,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.13.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

