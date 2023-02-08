CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $8.88 Million Stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,412 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 106,370 shares during the quarter. Woodside Energy Group makes up about 0.9% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $8,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WOPEY. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

WOPEY stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.55. The stock had a trading volume of 517,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.46.

Woodside Energy Group Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

