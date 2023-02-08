CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 286 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 99.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 764,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,697,000 after buying an additional 115,286 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.05. The company had a trading volume of 14,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,827. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average of $42.65. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $50.16.

