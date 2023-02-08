Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.44 and last traded at $17.35. Approximately 83,588 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 451,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioner and Refrigerator, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioner and Refrigerator segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

