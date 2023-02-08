Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Alexis Le-Quoc Sells 71,364 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $5,559,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,974,716.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $4,961,938.92.

On Monday, December 5th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $5,068,984.92.

On Monday, November 14th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $5,634,901.44.

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $2.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.66. 5,716,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,153,030. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.04. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $184.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Datadog by 294.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised Datadog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.32.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

