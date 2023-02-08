Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Market Cap Hits $57.53 Million

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Dawn Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00003372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $57.53 million and $2.88 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.73 or 0.00445076 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000109 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,739.14 or 0.29483884 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.80 or 0.00427877 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Token Profile

Dawn Protocol launched on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

