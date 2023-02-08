Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Receives $43.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

DAWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 1,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $32,468.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,424 shares in the company, valued at $26,125,919.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $207,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 286,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,947,677.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 1,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $32,468.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,217,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,125,919.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,178 shares of company stock worth $2,638,412. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 8,968,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,533,000 after acquiring an additional 766,667 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 163.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,826,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,055 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 68.3% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,512,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,901,000 after buying an additional 578,511 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,465,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,130,000 after buying an additional 922,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAWN stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.