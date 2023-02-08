Dean Investment Associates LLC Acquires 707 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 52.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays downgraded Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.08.

Paychex Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $117.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.31.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also

