Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZZ. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 208.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,156,000 after purchasing an additional 217,776 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AZZ by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 87,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AZZ by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,963,000 after acquiring an additional 85,083 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,204,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 144,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 75,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ Price Performance

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $42.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.83. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. AZZ Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $50.84.

AZZ Announces Dividend

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $373.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.80 million. AZZ had a positive return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 176.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -64.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AZZ. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Sidoti upgraded shares of AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

AZZ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing and plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.