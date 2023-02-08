Dean Investment Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,774 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fox Factory worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 138.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,815,000 after acquiring an additional 402,530 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 431.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,226,000 after acquiring an additional 267,147 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at $17,905,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Fox Factory by 197.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after buying an additional 99,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at $7,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $121.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.28 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.28.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $862,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,615. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOXF. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fox Factory from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

