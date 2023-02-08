DeltaFi Price Hits $0.0941 on Top Exchanges (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. DeltaFi has a market capitalization of $86.08 million and $34,492.27 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaFi token can now be purchased for about $0.0941 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DeltaFi

DeltaFi was first traded on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

