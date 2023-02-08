Dent Market Cap Achieves $99.34 Million (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Dent token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dent has traded up 4% against the dollar. Dent has a market cap of $99.34 million and $8.73 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dent alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.73 or 0.00445076 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000109 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,739.14 or 0.29483884 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $97.80 or 0.00427877 BTC.

About Dent

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.