DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 145.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on DHI Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday.

DHX stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 80,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,306. The stock has a market cap of $233.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47. DHI Group has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $7.57.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. DHI Group had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 1.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DHI Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DHI Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,138,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,568,000 after acquiring an additional 290,714 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in DHI Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,177,000 after purchasing an additional 113,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DHI Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,636,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,186,000 after purchasing an additional 105,772 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DHI Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,193,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after buying an additional 83,453 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in DHI Group by 27.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,215,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after buying an additional 262,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI Group, Inc is a provider of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. DHI’s brands, namely Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match, and connect with highly skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology and those with active government security clearances.

